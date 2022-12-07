Christmas Ambience Day Thread (12/07)

Holiday Rush 2022 is the Open Thread theme for December 2022. Hopefully everyone enjoyed Giftmas as we begin our journey to the rest of the holidays later this month.

We aren’t going to rush through December, we are going to take it one day at a time and enjoy every minute of it.

If you are starting to feel stressed, music helps quiet the mind, body, and soul. Here’s a Lofi Hip Hop Mix to help you relax. Did you pre-order your copy of Bonestorm? Or will you be busy playing Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge? Thanks to my friend Adam for sharing this link with me.

