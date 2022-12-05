U2 Song Tournament Round 1 Pt. 2

And here’s the second batch!

Songs, Pt. 2

“Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Where the Streets Have No Name”, “One”, “New Year’s Day”, “I Will Follow”, “Even Better Than the Real Thing”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me”, “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)”, “Until the End of the World”, “Two Hearts Beat as One”, “Red Hill Mining Town”, “Beautiful Day”, “Zooropa”, “Bad” (Live Aid 1985 performance), “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”, “Love Is Blindness”, “Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World”, “Numb”, “Angel of Harlem” “Running to Stand Still”, “A Sort of Homecoming”, “The Unforgettable Fire”, “Hawkmoon 269”, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, “So Cruel”, “Last Night on Earth”, “Please”, “The Wanderer”, “The Electric Co.”, “October”, “Walk On”, “Acrobat”

Voting ends 7 December, 10PM EDT

