Here are today’s contestants:

Ben, a shipping manager, made a popular “Twilight”-themed sign for his long-distance runner girlfriend;

Steph, and editor, writer & proofreader, proved to be “fallible” in a spelling bee; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, played basketball in MC Hammer-sized pants. Cris is a 20-day champ with winnings of $710,865.

Jeopardy!

STATE CAPITAL NICKNAMES // ANIMALS IN BOOKS // POINTING OUT DECIMALS // “OO”, BOOZE! // ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS // A PACK OF LIES

DD1 – $800 – A PACK OF LIES – Columnist Jimmy Breslin popularized this truth-obscuring idiom that mentions 2 things employed by magicians (Cris doubled to $9,600.)

Scores at first break: Cris $9,600, Steph $1,600, Ben $0.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $11,000, Steph $1,400, Ben $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY ON THE DOUBLE // MYTH // TREE TIME // LET’S PLAY QUARTERS // MUSICALS BY FEMALE ROLES // STARTS OR ENDS WITH X

DD2 – $800 – MYTH – 7 boys & 7 girls who did not volunteer as tributes were sacrificed to this monster annually until Theseus killed it (Cris added $7,000 to his total of $20,600 vs. $8,800 for Ben.)

DD3 – $2,000 – HISTORY ON THE DOUBLE – Prophetically, around 30 B.C., these 2 lovers founded a club called those who will die together (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Cris decided to protect his lead by betting only $2,000 and was correct to improve to $29,600.)

It took quite a while to find the DDs in DJ, but finally Cris picked them back-to-back (for the second straight game) and was correct on both, scoring another easy runaway into FJ at $33,200 vs. $12,400 for Ben and $600 for Steph.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS – In 2009, during a 20th anniversary celebration, it was called “an edifice of fear. On Nov. 9, it became a place of joy”

Cris and Steph were correct on FJ. Cris added $4,221 to win with $37,421 for a 21-day total of $748,286.

Final scores: Cris $37,421, Steph $700, Ben $650.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The players were all around it, but no one guessed the GPA for a straight C+ student translates to 2.3.

FJ wagering strategy: Ben decided to wager an amount that would lock out Steph from second place if she bet less than $50. However, she somehow knew to wager $100 and was correct to pick up the extra $1,000 when Ben missed FJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are smoke and mirrors? DD2 – What is Minotaur? DD3 – Who were Antony and Cleopatra? FJ – What is the Berlin Wall?

