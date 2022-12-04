30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 4: Santa’s Ensemble Players

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the supporting cast of ensemble players around Santa themself. This is made up of a lot of characters from different forms with lots of interpretations over the years such as Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, the elves, and so forth. What have you liked the most and what has shone well either through the various tales told over the years in families or in film and TV?

