30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 2: The Best Santa

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to know the best use or interpretation of Santa when it comes to film, TV, books, comics, and so forth. Which one do you think captured things right or just had the best kind of hook to make it work?

