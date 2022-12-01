The Avocado Parenting Thread Takes a Bath!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a Covid vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Hygiene.



From toddlers to teenagers – and beyond – we all need to get clean. For some of us, a luxurious bath or shower is a comfortable or fun place to unwind. For others, it’s a horrid torturous experience thrust on us by The Man (or Mom and Dad) that leads to a lengthy battle.



How’s it going for you?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

