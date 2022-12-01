December 2022 TV Preview

ABC

A Very Backstreet Holiday

The Backstreet Boys sing songs from their holiday album, along with classic hits, and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Quick Thoughts: I feel like last year we got a Christmas special with all of the boy bands of the 90s represented and that this is a step back.

*googles*

Nvm. I gather that the Backstreet Boys refused to participate in that. Carry on.

Premieres December 14th

Beauty and the Beast: a 30th Celebration

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are thrilled to present “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast” and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Starring: H.E.R., Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Shania Twain, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, Leo Abelo Perry, Rita Moreno

Quick Thoughts: On one hand, Jon Chu is good at making musicals. On the other, Little Mermaid Live was bad and can we just have proper live musicals back please? Remember when Roger from Rent Live broke both of his legs the night before the show even started?

Also the title is weird.

Premieres December 15th

The Parent Test

The Parent Test” will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates. Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

Premieres December 15th

NBC

The Wheel

A colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests help contestants win life-changing money.

Starring: Michael McIntyre

Quick Thoughts: Man…who though Michael McIntyre would be the next very British tv man to break America? I didn’t. Can we get a rush on the American version of I Literally Just Told You? I enjoy the chaos of that thing.

Premieres December 19th

Fox

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Over the course of the three nights, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises. Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose.

Starring: Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, Finesse Mitchell

Premieres December 18th

CBS

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

The singer-songwriter performs a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Premieres December 20th

USA

Barmageddon

Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce the exciting celebrity game show you never knew you needed. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella brings the heat as host. The superstar trio goes all in on a good time as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games. In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they don’t win, at least they had fun trying.

Starring: Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Nikki Bella

Premieres December 5th

Showtime

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas

The yuletide musical extravaganza you’ve been waiting for. Sharing stories tailor-made to get you in the spirit and performing an original set of soon-to-be-classic songs from a new Christmas album that no one asked for, Matt Rogers is the complete package. Featuring performances and comedy sketches with special guest stars, it’s a holiday tradition with ho, ho, ho for everyone.

Premieres December 2nd

George & Tammy

George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, Katy Mixon

Premieres December 4th

HBO

Branson

Sixteen days before Richard Branson is scheduled to make a potentially historic flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur sits down for a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith, in light of the risk that lies ahead. Smith ultimately takes us on an expansive and intimate 70-year journey, from Branson’s upbringing as the son of a spirited, tough-love mother in Britain, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that serve both to grow his businesses’ brands and feed his insatiable, lifelong thirst for high-stakes adventure. With added insight from family members, business associates, and journalists, and illustrated by decades of archival and home video footage, Branson reveals the ups and downs of a man driven by risk taking in both his business and personal life, reflecting on the costs and rewards of his lifelong, relentless optimism and boundary-pushing.

Premieres December 1st

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo

This documentary series explores the horrifying, yet relatively unknown story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the sexual abuse that scores of members, many of them minors, say they have suffered at the hands of its successive leaders, known as the “Apostles.” Told from the point of view of the survivors who met to share their stories of abuse, the series chronicles the history of one of the most powerful religious groups not only in Mexico where it was founded, but also in the United States, while giving voice to the men and women who were brave enough to stand up and call out the heinous crimes.

Premieres December 6th

Amazon

Riches

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

Starring: Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye, Emmanuel Imani

Premieres December 2nd

Three Pines

The series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts.

Starring: Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Sarah Booth, Pierre Simpson, Frédéric-Antoine Guimond, Julian Bailey, Anna Tierney, Tamara Brown, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter

Premieres December 2nd

The Bad Guy

The Bad Guy mixes crime with dark comedy, and revolves around the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro, a Sicilian public prosecutor who devoted his entire life to fighting against the mafia and is suddenly accused of being one of the very men he has always fought against: a mafioso. After being condemned, and with nothing left to lose, Nino decides to pull off a Machiavellian revenge plan, becoming the “bad guy” he has been unjustly turned into.

Starring: Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Vincenzo Pirrotta, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania, Fabrizio Ferracane

Premieres December 8th

Peacock

Love For the Ages

Is the grass greener on the other side? Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime. What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change? A powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of “age-gap” couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a sexy new partner.

Premieres December 15th

The Best Man: Final Chapter

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series catches up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Starring: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau

Premieres December 22nd

Freevee

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is a new cooking competition series where 11 home cooks, from all over the country, come to the America’s Test Kitchen headquarters in Boston with one goal in mind: to become the newest America’s Test Kitchen cast member. Over 10 episodes, these individuals will be put through a series of cooking related tests, rooted in real-life situations that reflect the America’s Test Kitchen brand values.

Starring: Jeannie Mai, Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, Julia Collin Davison

Premieres December 9th

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

With $50,000 on the line and so much at stake, let’s see what these imaginative bakers will bake! Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, an all-new baking competition series where nine teams of classically trained pastry chefs and self-taught cake artists will make the vibrant world of Dr. Seuss a reality.

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Clarice Lam, Joshua John Russell

Premieres December 13th

Paramount+

Bosé

Based on the life of Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé, the series breaks down the walls, revealing the singer-songwriter’s strengths and weaknesses and giving audiences an intimate look at his life. Each episode focuses on a different Miguel Bosé song and journeys to pivotal moments in the artist’s life. The series’ present-day timeline takes place during the promotion of his multi-platinum album Papito, a special moment for Miguel when he decides to make a long-delayed dream come true: to be a father.

Starring: José Pastor, Iván Sánchez, Nacho Fresneda, Valeria Solarino, Alicia Borrachero, Ana Jara, José Sospedra, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Mariela Garriga

Premieres December 1st

1923

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Amina Nieves, Jerome Flynn

Premieres December 18th

Disney+

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all!

Starring: Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Nico Santos

Premieres December 2nd

National Treasure: Edge of History

Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?

Starring: Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Lyndon Smith

Premieres December 14th

Hulu

Back in the Groove

As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

Premieres December 5th

Kindred

As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

Starring: Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanen, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown, Sheria Irving

Premieres December 13th

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game

Sneakers are not just sneakers; they tell a story. Hulu and ABC News Studios tell the incredible story of two brothers who changed the sneaker game.

Premieres December 14th

Big Bet

Big Bet tells the unforgettable tale of a man, Cha Moosik, who, after a hard time in life, builds himself up from nothing to become a casino mogul in the Philippines. As the story progresses, Cha once again finds himself at rock bottom when he is investigated as part of a murder case. Determined not to let life beat him down yet again, Cha will risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back in the game.

Starring: Choi Min-sik, Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hw, Heo Sung-tae

Premieres December 21st

Discovery+

José Andrés and Family in Spain

In the vibrant city of Barcelona, close to where his career began at the famed el Bulli, José shows his daughters some of the most elevated, creative cuisine in the world. In Madrid, they soak up delicious classic dishes like slow cooked lamb, churros and sweets originally baked for the monarchy. As they travel through Andalusia, they indulge in coveted Bluefin tuna fresh from the sea, and in Valencia, they immerse themselves in the secrets of making the perfect Paella. Along with mouth-watering food, there are adventures, from paragliding across the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to milking goats to learn how specialty cheese is made in Asturias. At each stop along the way, they meet local experts, celebrated chefs and old friends, who reveal insider secrets and traditions and cook exquisite dishes.

Premieres December 27th

ALLBLK

Hush

The series centers on top marriage and sex therapist and bestselling author, Dr. Logan who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele. Known as a “relationship fixer,” Dr. Logan is used to keeping everyone’s secrets, but after she launches her Penthouse Project, the secrets of three women begin to threaten her career and her life when a dead body is found at the Penthouse, and the police identify her as the primary suspect.

Starring: Joyful Drake, Caryn Ward Ross, Erica Mena, Candiace Dillard Bassett, TS Madison

Premieres December 1st

Wicked City

The series follows five urban witches who push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden. While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis, Mona De La Cruz, Angela Harris, and Sherise Baker make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death. The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side. Now, between their complicated personal lives, unearthed secrets of the past, and attempting to defeat a powerful wraith, this coven is in for the most dangerous ride of their lives.

Starring: Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Ellene Polidore, Shaquita Smith, Mercedez McDowell, Chanel Mack

Premieres December 1st

Snap

Co-created by Grammy-nominated singer, Eric Benet, and writer and director, Devin Hampton, the anthology series will follow a perfectly imperfect God named “A.O.” who serves as the “moral compass” for the protagonist of each episode. When A.O. comes across a protagonist facing an unexpected scenario, he/she/they challenge(s) them to see themselves from the outside looking in… which in a “snap” will change the beliefs they’ve held onto for most of their lives.

Premieres December 22nd

Roku

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday

The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Marshawn Lynch, Chloe Fineman, D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon compete to be this holiday’s star baker.

Premieres December 2nd

AMC+

Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy and Kremlin critic, dies in a London hospital bed, but not before accusing President Vladimir Putin of his murder. He had been poisoned with the deadliest substance known to man, and the police race to seal off contaminated sites, while detectives dive into a high-stakes murder investigation. In a dark world of political power games and fragile international relations, can the detectives find justice for Litvinenko’s devastated family?

Starring: David Tennant, Margarita Levieva, Mark Bonnar, Neil Maskell, Stephen Campbell Moore

Premieres December 16th

Netflix

Dead End

A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Starring: Anna Ilczuk, Jaśmina Polak, Juliusz Chrząstowski, Łukasz Garlicki, Maja Wolska, Michał Sikorski

Premieres December 1st

Hot Skull

In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

Starring: Arda Anarat, Barış Yıldız, Cüneyt Uzunlar, Erdem Akakçe, Furkan Kalabalik, Gonca Vuslateri, Hakan Gerçek, Hazal Subaşı, Kubilay Tunçer, Osman Sonant, Özgür Emre Yıldırım, Şebnem Hassanisoughi, Şevket Çoruh, Tilbe Saran

Premieres December 2nd

I Hate Christmas

Every Christmas is the same story: “and your loved one?”. Determined to avoid all the awkward questions about her love life, Gianna is devising a plan to find a boyfriend to come with her to the Christmas dinner, in less than 25 days.

Starring: Nicolas Maupas, Pilar Fogliati

Premieres December 7th

The Most Beautiful Flower

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.

Starring: Esmeralda Soto, Isabel Yudice, Alicia Vélez, Michelle Olivera, Angélica Rogel, Germán Bracco, Tadeo Tovar, Gael García, Ivanna García, Luis Fernando Peña

Premieres December 7th

Smiley

Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

Starring: · Carlos Cuevas, Eduardo Lloveras, Giannina Fruttero, Meritxell Calvo, Miki Esparbé, Pepón Nieto, Ramon Pujol, Ruth Llopis

Premieres December 7th

Lookism

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

Premieres December 8th

Dragon Age: Absolution

With great power at stake, a group of mages, fighters, and thieves goes head to head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact. Set in the world of BioWare’s award-winning video game franchise, and built in close collaboration with BioWare’s creative team. Fear. Guilt. Pain. Can Miriam push aside her feelings to complete her mission – or will the trauma looming over her past finally catch up with her? Nothing is absolute.

Starring: Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, Zehra Fazal

Quick Thoughts:…Either all of these fantasy people will die in this season or we will have to do some sort of quest for them in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Or sex.

Because it’s Dragon Age.

Premieres December 9th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

Starring: Akiyoshi Nakao, Sarutoki Minagawa.Seiran Fukushima, Serena Motola, Shimofuri Myojo, Shunsuke Takeuchi

Premieres December 13th

Glitter

In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

Starring: Magdalena Popławska, Matylka Giegżno, Wiktoria Filus

Premieres December 14th

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

This docuseries follows the investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US.

Premieres December 14th

Sonic Prime

The adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Sonic races through the Shatter-verse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in the epic adventure of a lifetime!

Premieres December 15th

Cook At All Costs

An addictively fun cooking competition where skill meets strategy as three home cooks put their money where their mouths are to bid on ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook off.

Premieres December 16th

Dance Monsters

Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before. Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience. It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd. Recorded in Hampshire, UK.

Starring: Ne-Yo, Ashley Banjo, Lele Pons, Ashley Roberts

Premieres December 16th

Far From Home

A financially struggling teen finds himself in the world of luxury after a prestigious scholarship sends him to an exclusive school for the one percent.

Starring: Funke-Akindele Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, Moshood Fattah, Tomi Ojo, Genoveva Umeh, Emeka Nwgbaraocha, Ruby P. Okezie, Raymond Umenze, Natse Jemide, Bucci Franklin, Bolanle Ninalowo

Premieres December 16th

The Recruit

A rookie lawyer at the CIA stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets.

Starring: Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Kaylah Zander

Premieres December 16th

A Storm For Christmas

A group of people arrive at Oslo airport. Some to welcome their loved ones, some to fly home to their families, and some who want to fly away and escape Christmas. But in one way or another, their Christmas mission goes awry. They are all stranded at the airport and the clock is ticking – only 24 hours til Christmas – so what do they do?

Starring: · Alexandra Rapaport, Ariadna Cabrol, Carmen Gloria Pérez, Dennis Storhøi, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa, Ghita Nørby, Hanna Ardéhn, Ibrahim Faal, Ida Elise Broch, Jan Gunnar Røise, Jon Øigarden, Kyrre Hellum, Line Verndal, Maibritt Saerens, Oscar Jean, Ravdeep Sing Bajwa, Sus Wilkins, Talia Lorentzen, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Valter Skarsgård

Premieres December 16th

Summer Job

In this reality competition series, 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation — but to keep the fun going, they must find summer jobs.

Premieres December 16th

Trolley

Trolley will tell the story of a lawmaker’s wife who hides her past. It will showcase the dilemma and struggles that couples face as their secret got revealed to the world.

Starring: Kim Hyun Joo, Park hee Soon, Kim Myu Yeol, Jung Soo Bin, Ryu Hyun Kyung, Ki Tae Young

Premieres December 19th

Piñata Masters!

Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

Premieres December 23rd

The Witcher: Blood Origin

In an elven world 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merge to become one — and the very first Witcher arises.

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O’Callaghan, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsal, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Minnie Driver, Jordan Whitby, Mark Rowley, Daniel Boyarsky

Premieres December 25th

Treason

The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Starring: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds

Premieres December 26th

