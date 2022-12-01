Marble League 2022 Showdown Part 1

We take a break from the regular competition of the Marble League to bring you the Showdown, a.k.a. the qualifiers for the qualifiers. This eight-event contest will determine which of the teams that didn’t qualify for this year’s Marble League (including four new teams) will get to compete to qualify for next year’s tournament. Fighting will be fierce, as this is ultimately a battle for relevance on the spherical stage. Let’s take a gander, shall we?

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

