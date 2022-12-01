30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 1: The Mythology Of Santa

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we’re going to look at the mythology of Santa and the way it’s been presented in your life. Every family grows up with its own story of Santa, both from the time period when they grew up and family stories that make it personal, and want to know what it’s like for you or for your kids.

Bonus Question: Did your family pull any Santa-shenanigans?

Extra Bonus Question: When did you learn he wasn’t real?

