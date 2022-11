After the previous event’s open-air jaunt, the marbles head back inside to compete in the ultimate undulating uh-vent: the swing wave! This event doesn’t happen with a lot of frequency, so the amplitude of the crowd’s roars is a sine of their enthusiasm. You could say it peaked their interest. Some fans even claim it’s the tournament’s best event, period. Let’s get on their wavelength and watch the event!

