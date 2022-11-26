World Cup 2022: Matchday 7, Old Acquaintances

Do or die day for Group C, a bit more normal for Group D. Lets take a look:

Group D: Tunisia v Australia

Tunisia weren’t as bad as expected and Australia were even worse than expected. If Tunisia gets a result here they could be the surprise of this group and put Denmark in a though spot.

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia

As I said in the Matchday 3 thread, Saudi Arabia are pretty good defensively and they played with a risky high line and using old school offside trap and were able to beat Argentina, will they do the same against Poland? Poland needs the result, we’ll see if Saudi Arabia are the real deal or just a fluke. A Saudi Arabian victory will most likely put them through, the first time since ’94

Group D: France v Denmark

France just lost another player in Lucas Hernández, but if we learned something from the Australia game is that their squad is deep and they’ll figure it out. Denmark was one of the main candidates for dark horse status (me included), they need to pull something off in this game to make that a reality.

Group C: Argentina v Mexico

Well, we certainly didn’t expect Argentina to be in this position, even the most pessimists at worst expected a tie (like in 2018 against Iceland) now it’s do or die for them. They’ll need to go all out, will Mexico take notes from Saudi Arabia and play a high line? Seems risky and not sure if Mexico’s defense is that disciplined. Mexico also needs a result, at least a draw to then try to win against Saudi Arabia.

I still remember the 1993 Copa América (freaking throw in), the 2006 Maxi Rodríguez wonder goal and the 2010 incredibly obvious offside. Mexico has a chance to make history, will they take it or will this be a showing like their previous friendly which Argentina won 4-0? High voltage game.

