Continuing our day thread theme, Rex is far from the only balloon to meet an unfortunate fate during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. These ones might not have interesting backstories or video of the moment they went boom, but still make for amusing pictures. Enjoy, and I hope everyone had a great day!

Woody Woodpecker’s head in the process of detaching, 1986.

Olive Oyl after her arm was severed, 1986. Note the hand on her head not attached to anything.

Continuing the trend, in 1986 Superman lost his left hand…

…which was CARRIED DOWN THE ROUTE SEPARATELY FROM THE BALLOON!

Kermit discovering it’s not easy being green, 1991.

Pink Panther just dying, 1995. His feet, inner tube and left eye all deflated; they dragged what was left down the rest of the route.

Betty Boop, deflated crescent moon and feet. This was 1995, but actually happened to the balloon multiple times.

Sky Dancer’s New Face, 1995.

Pikachu, deflated ears, 2012.

