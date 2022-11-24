Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Tarun, a data scientist, didn’t see that much studying in the pubs at Oxford;

Megan, a manager of film acquisitions, eventually got into making pies; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, caused Ken to get tweets asking just what his job entails. Cris is a 13-day champ with winnings of $416,102.

Jeopardy!

CHARACTER ACTORS // 20th CENTURY CAMPAIGN SLOGANS // REVENGE LIT // NEAR THE FRONT OF THE DICTIONARY // CAR ACCESSORIES // IT’S A THANKSGIVING MIRACLE!

DD1 – $600 – NEAR THE FRONT OF THE DICTIONARY – From Latin for “proverb”, it’s a saying that expresses a common observation, like “a penny saved is a penny earned” (Cris added $5,000 to his score of $8,200.)

Scores at first break: Cris $13,200, Megan $0 Tarun -$1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $16,200, Megan $1,400, Tarun $600.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL FICTION // SIMPLY GORGES // BIOLOGY // STARS OF OSCARS BEST PICTURE // TAKE THE FIFTH // DOUBLE-T WORDS

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORICAL FICTION – Min Jin Lee’s novel about a Korean immigrant family in Japan is named for this upright Japanese game using small metal balls (With both opponents under $1,000, Cris added $5,000 to his total of $25,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BIOLOGY – In the cell cycle, it follows metaphase; alphabetically, it comes first (Cris added $9,000 to his total of $34,000 vs. $5,400 for Megan.)

It was obvious early on that it wasn’t a question of if Cris would win, but how much. Cris had over $13,000 at the first break, scoring on all three DDs and taking a massive $46,600 into FJ vs. $5,000 for Megan and $3,400 for Tarun.

Final Jeopardy!

SOUTHERN COLLEGES – To aid transport in poorer nations, in the 1920s grads of this college built makeshift buggies celebrated in their fight song

Cris and Tarun were correct on FJ, with Cris adding a big $25,221 to win with $71,821 for a 14-day total of $487,923.

Final scores: Cris $71,821, Megan $3,000, Tarun $5,001.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: “Mid-century second term bid” in a category about 20th century campaign slogans didn’t lead the players to Eisenhower, and they didn’t connect to the NFL team associated with playing (and mostly losing) on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions.

Clue selection strategy: Don’t know why the players avoided the bottom-row clue in BIOLOGY for so long. As the round progressed, it seemed like a very likely location for DD3, but it wasn’t picked until selection no. 19.

Judging the writers: They had a category called NEAR THE FRONT OF THE DICTIONARY, which Ken explained was “They’re all before ‘after'”. So why not just call it BEFORE “AFTER” IN THE DICTIONARY, so it wouldn’t have to be explained? Also, for some reason there were two categories about actors in the same game.

Ken’s Korner: Twice he used the newly-coined word of “Holzhauerian”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is adage? DD2 – What is “Pachinko”? DD3 – What is anaphase? FJ – What is Georgia Tech?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...