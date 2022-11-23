Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 23, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Sakura Fujiwara released a new EP this month that I highly recommend if you’re looking for something chill and relaxing. Blink has six songs, and each one feels like a quiet little gift. The acoustic songs are particularly nice because they really showcase her voice, which I love. Here’s my favorite song right now, and a preview of each song if you’re interested!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

