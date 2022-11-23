The Book Nook Tries to Ignore That One Title (11/23)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

There’s probably nothing worse (okay, maybe some things are worse than that) than being a fan of an author who then has the gall to publish a book that’s just terrible. Fair, that may be a bit overdramatic. Nevertheless, there’s that one title that you don’t particularly care for, which is weird because you love all the other books. Until I opened up the wound you might have even tried to ignore said title. Nevertheless, that wound is now open. So without further ado, tell us what book by an author you love you really do not care for.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

