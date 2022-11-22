Director Profile: Steven Spielberg

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Steven Spielberg.

Highly recommended: Duel, Jaws (top 100), Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark (top 100), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (top 100), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List (top 100), Saving Private Ryan, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, Munich, Lincoln

Recommended: Amblin’ (short film), The Sugarland Express, Amistad, War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (you heard me), The Adventures of Tintin, War Horse, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, The Post, West Side Story

Worth a look: Kick the Can (segment from Twilight Zone: The Movie), Always, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Terminal

Approach with caution: Something Evil, 1941, Hook

Not recommended: Ready Player One

Next week’s director is… Ernst Lubitsch!

