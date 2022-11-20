World Cup 2022: Matchday 1, it begins

Here we are, after arduous qualifiers, the first match is upon us… in November. This is causing chaos for most Football Leagues, in particular European ones. We’re also getting a lot of players missing due to injury, as the leagues are in play right now. This is just a really bad schedule, good job y’all. Anyway, here’s what we got:

Group A: Qatar v Ecuador

It is tradition that the first day the hosts play and only one match is played, so this is all we have for today. Qatar has never qualified for a World Cup and they’re only here because, well, they bought the thing where chosen in a completely fair election. If they really want to get out of the group they need a result today, however Ecuador are no pushovers and it won’t be easy. This looks like a really hard group for the hosts, a much harder group and first match than Russia got, I guess their money luck ran out. I’d bet on Ecuador to win.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...