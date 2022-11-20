Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Snares 2nd Box Office Win

Just to lead things off here, I wanted to say that if anyone was interested in taking this over, I’m more than open to that. I’m not looking to depart from it – I write the same piece for my own site so I’ll be writing it anyway – but I’ve been writing it here on the ‘Cado for a few years now and figured I should open it up to any interested parties who want to put a different spin on it.

The latest box office weekend has hit and it’s one that’s doing well overall, though things are still operating differently from pre-pandemic times. The holiday week ahead for US moviegoers combined with the longer running time has likely blunted some of what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could do this weekend but it’s expected with the holiday and a lot of time to go to the movies over the four-day weekend, the film will add some good coin over it.

Not that it’s doing badly now as it’s at $67 million this weekend to bring it to just under $288 million in two weeks in the US and a $550 million worldwide without China or Russia. The film is dominating and it really doesn’t have any competition this weekend at all as there aren’t any significant big-tent-type films arriving as they often do before Thanksgiving for the holiday month ahead.

On the new side, The Menu handles things the best with a $9 million take and it’ll help immensely with the long-tail aspect of the film. The same can be said of She Said, where it did just $2.2 million while aiming for a narrow audience. It gets some numbers in the bank, draws some good critical attention, focuses on the awards season for marketing, and then builds its audience through home video, digital purchases, and then eventually streaming, which Universal will reap the rewards for.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney $67,300,000 4,396 $15,309 $287,992,647 38.6% 2 Menu, The Searchlight $9,000,000 3,211 $2,803 $9,000,000 27.2% 3 Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2, The Fathom Events $8,219,762 2,039 $4,031 $8,219,762 5.8% 4 Black Adam Warner Bros. $4,480,000 3,372 $1,329 $156,964,608 5.7% 5 Ticket To Paradise Universal $3,200,000 3,268 $979 $61,556,235 4.8% 6 She Said Universal $2,250,000 2,022 $1,113 $2,250,000 4.4% 7 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony $1,900,000 2,307 $824 $43,171,784 3.8% 8 Smile Paramount $1,150,000 1,569 $733 $104,579,396 3.4% 9 Drishyam 2 Yash Raj Films $1,025,000 305 $3,361 $1,025,000 2.8% 10 Prey for the Devil Lionsgate $935,000 1,389 $673 $18,368,378 1.1% 11 Banshees of Inisherin, The Searchlight $703,000 812 $866 $7,166,820 0.4% 12 One Piece Film Red Crunchyroll $315,000 536 $588 $13,242,000 0.3%

