30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 20: The TV Shows

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the TV shows side of both properties. This covers both live-action and animated, though to be fair, there’s not much on the live-action side for old webhead. But digging into the animated side for both as well as we want to know the best and worst here.

Bonus question: What older show would you want to see a revival of, such as how X-Men ’97 is getting?

