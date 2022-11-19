The Night Thread Remembers Ramsey Lewis

I wanted to take a brief moment to remember a jazz great that we lost recently. Ramsey Lewis was a Chicago native jazz pianist whose career spanned more than half a century. He released over 80 albums and hosted a TV show Legends of Jazz with live performances from artists like Dave Brubeck, Tony Bennett, and Chick Corea (it was also a syndicated radio show and you can still hear reruns sometimes). He died on September 12, 2022, at the age of 87.

Here’s a cool performance of his from the 60s at Ravinia Festival where Lewis was jazz artistic director for a time.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...