The Friday Politics Thread Together Forever

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! It’s Trans Week and I’ve been celebrating taking my flag with my everywhere it made sense to! Sadly The Bad Guys keep trying to keep us down and the fight never ends. Fortunately there’s never a shortage of fighting spirit at least on my part.

Keeping up with last week’s spotlight on Brigitte Bond I want to tell you all about the wonderful Coccinelle! This French Singer, Actress, Model, Dancer and Trans Pioneer. Her music is delightful French Club stuff from the 60s, very swingy and backed by her buoyant voice making her the first Trans Woman in France to be a major star. She was also an activist for Trans Rights and founded Devenir Femme, and successfully fought for the right of French Trans People to marry.

