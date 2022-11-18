Friday New Music 11/17/22

Oh me oh my, it’s another Fry-dai. If you’re looking for some throwback 70’s pop then Weyes Blood is where it’s at. Röyksopp continue doing whatever it is they’re up to with their latest profound mystery, the latest Profound Mystery Profound Mystery III. And if you’re in the mood for folk/Americana/jangle rock leaning music, hereby dubbed twangle, Caitlin Rose‘s CAZIMI might be for you!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud – Beyond Belief

— Adrian Quesada (of Black Pumas) – Jaguar Sound

— Amos Lee – My Ideal

— Animal Collective – The Inspection (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Atreyu – Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses (Vinyl Reissue)

— Badge Époque Ensemble & Lammping – Clouds of Joy: Chance of Reign

— Badlands – Call to Love

— BenBen – Algorithmia EP

— Billy Strings – ME/AND/DAD

— Born At Midnite – Alternity EP

— BROCKHAMPTON – The Family

— Busta Rhymes – The Fuse is Lit EP

— Caitlin Rose – CAZIMI

— Candlemass – Sweet Evil Son

— Chat Pile– Tenkiller Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Colin Stetson – The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Daniel Bachman – Almanac Behind

— Dave East – Book of David

— David Bowie – Moonage Daydream (Physical Release)

— Dezron Douglas – ATALAYA

— Disturbed – Divisive

— DJ Yoda – Prom Nite

— Doctor Doom – A Shadow Called Danger

— Dolly Parton – Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection

— Eartheater – Trinity (Deluxe Edition)

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Evergreen – 25th Anniversary Edition

— ENHYPEN – SADAME

— Eric Hilton – Present Past and Future EP

— Fletcher – Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe Edition)

— Fousheé – softCORE

— Gatherers – ( mutilator. )

— Grace Kelly – All That I Need

— Helen Ganya – Polish the Machine

— Honey Dijon– Black Girl Magic

— HUNNY – Homesick EP (Deluxe Version)

— Ian Anderson – Ian Anderson Plays the Orchestral Jethro Tull (Vinyl Reissue)

— Iron Maiden – The Number of the Beast (40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

— isomonstrosity – isomonstrosity

— The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969

— Joe Vann– Thoughts/Daydreams

— Kaash Paige – S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life)

— Key Glock – PRE5L EP

— KISS – Creatures of the Night (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Krill – Alam No Hris (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Laughing Chimes – Zoo Avenue EP

— Loreena McKennitt – “Under A Winter’s Moon

— Los Bitchos – Let The Festivities Begin! (Los Chrismos Edition)

— LOWLIFE – PAYDAY

— Malibu Babie – Malibu Babie SZN Vol 1 EP

— Mandrake Handshake – The Triple Point of Water EP

— Maria BC – Hyaline Remixes EP

— Michael Jackson – Thriller 40

— The Monkees – Headquarters (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Jim Keltner, mike watt & Mike Baggetta – Everywhen We Go

— Movulango – Mirror in Man EP

— Nadine Khouri – Another Life

— Neal Francis – Sentimental Garbage EP

— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – World Record

— Nickelback – Get Rollin’

— notfortheo – half-life EP

— Olivia O’Brien – A Means To An End

— ONO – Kate Cincinnati (Reissue)

— Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Reset (Expanded Edition)

— Pearls Before Swine – Wizard If Is (Reissue)

— Peggy Lee – Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Pendant – Caustic Pop Remixes EP

— Phony Ppl – Euphonyus

— Pole – Tempus

— Poo Bear – Book of Nabeel

— The Prescriptions – Time Apart

— Queen – The Miracle Collector’s Edition

— Rich Homie Quan – Family & Mula Reloaded

— Richard Dawson – The Ruby Cord

— Roddy Ricch – Feed The Street III

— Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries III

— Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

— Sam Ryder – There’s Nothing But Space, Man!

— Savage Republic – Africa Corps Live at the Whisky A Go Go 30th December 1981

— Sneaks – The Eva EP

— Soen – Atlantis

— Solomon Burke – Don’t Give Up On Me (Reissue)

— Soulside – A Brief Moment in the Sun

— Spinefarm – Extrovert EP

— The Stone Foxes – On The Other Side

— sunking – Smug

— Thaiboy Digital– Back 2 Life

— True Body – Temple of Song

— Tula Vera – Shape Shifter EP

— Vado – Long Run Vol. 3

— Veps – Oslo Park

— Vince Guaraldi – Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus (Deluxe Edition)

— Weeping Icon – Ocelli EP

— Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

— Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album (Vinyl Reissue)

— Willie Nelson – Willie Nelson Live At Budokan

— Wolves at the Gate – Lowborn EP

— The Wombats – Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? EP

—Yoasobi – E-Side 2 EP

— YUNGMORPHEUS – Burnished Sums EP

