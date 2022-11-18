30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 18: The Animated Batman Films

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the animated feature films of Batman himself. The character has been in a lot of animated works over the years on the film side specifically, with things really getting going with Mask of the Phantasm in the 1990s. The character is one of the core pieces that brings people out to buy releases so there are a lot of choices about what’s the best and worst.

Bonus question: What comic storyline do you want to see adapted still?

Extra bonus question: What non-Warner Animation studio do you want to tackle a film? i.e. another Batman Ninja project.

