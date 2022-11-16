Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 16, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s no secret that I’m a big LiSA fan, so I’m very excited for her new album today! LiSA was my gateway into the amazing world of Japanese pop music, and I’ve loved seeing how her music has evolved over the years. Based on what I’ve heard so far, LANDER seems like another great addition to the LiSA catalogue, with songs from her many, many musical styles, so I think there’s something for every LiSA fan here. Here’s one of my early favorites, with a delightful music video. The song is described as a great way to start your day, and I agree, so give it a listen!

In addition to the new album, you can check out the LiSA documentary on Netflix: Another Great Day! And you can also watch the LiVE is Smile Always～Eve＆Birth～「the Birth」at NIPPON BUDOKAN on Netflix if you want to see what a LiSA concert is like. I haven’t watched it yet, but today seems like the perfect day to correct that!

Still want more LiSA? Check our her latest First Take performances! The First Take is celebrating three years of awesomeness, and they’ve kicked off their celebration today with LiSA (she had another First Take last week, so check that out too!)

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

