Day Thread of the Harvard Art Museums (Wednesday Nov. 16)

I went to the Harvard Art Museums on Sunday. I saw many cool things. Here are a few of my favorites.

  • The header image, Total Totality II by American sculptor Louise Nevelson.
  • This fan with a mask and eyeholes, by an unknown British maker in the 1740s:

  • This little sculpture of a “Grotesque Bird,” c. 1610-1630 by Dutch artist Arent van Bolten:

  • These two woven figures on horseback. They came all the way from Byzantine Egypt in the 5th century, and they’re happy to see you.