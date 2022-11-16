Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 16

On to game three of the 2022 ToC finals. The first of these players to win three games will be crowned ToC champion.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, is looking for his first win and took a skydive at a bachelor party;

Andrew, a software developer, with one win in the finals, worried his mom by “aging” on TV; and

Amy, a writer, who tied it up with Andrew at one game apiece yesterday, saw Drew Barrymore in the restroom at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Jeopardy!

A BOUQUET OF FLOWERS // AMERICAN HISTORY // BETTER CALL SAUL // RAPPERS WHO ACT // BEASTLY BOOK TITLES // MAKING AN ASSONANCE OF YOURSELF

DD1 – $1,000 – AMERICAN HISTORY – At this New York battle in the fall of 1777, nearly 6,000 British troops surrendered to Colonial forces (Andrew added the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Amy $1,800, Andrew $2,200, Sam $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $3,800, Andrew $3,800, Sam $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

4 WEDDINGS & A FUNERAL // OPERA CHARACTERS // COMPOUND WORDS // COLD AROUND THE GLOBE // HEARD IN THE MOVIE // SPELEMENTARY (determine the words spelled out by the element symbols given)

DD2 – $2,000 – COMPOUND WORDS – A point of reference from which measurements are made, it was once an actual notch or line made on a permanent object (Amy dropped $5,000 from her total of $5,800 vs. $5,200 for Sam and $5,000 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $800 – 4 WEDDINGS & A FUNERAL – On Sept. 12, 1846 this pair of poets wed secretly at St. Marylebone Church; the bride lived with dad on Wimpole St. for another week (Andrew doubled to $11,600 vs. $12,400 for Sam.)

After a near three-way dead heat at the end of round one, Andrew and Sam were tied with six $400 clues remaining in DJ. Sam won the buzzer race from there to enter FJ with the lead at $14,800 vs. $13,200 for Andrew and $2,400 for Amy.

Final Jeopardy!

THE NEW TESTAMENT – Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations

Only Amy was correct on FJ. Andrew made a small wager from a close second position while leader Sam went big, so Andrew took his second game of the finals with $9,999. Andrew is now one victory away from becoming the 2022 ToC winner.

Final scores: Amy $3,400, Andrew $9,999, Sam $3,199.

Tournament game score: Amy 1, Andrew 2, Sam 0.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: The players missed three straight clues in RAPPERS WHO ACT, including one about “Going Back To Cali” and CBS series performer LL Cool J, and later in a movie quote category, a reference to Fred C. Dobbs didn’t lead them to “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.”

Clue selection strategy: Andrew continues to dominate in finding the DDs, having uncovered two in each game so far, and he’s been correct on all of them. Amy has found two DDs and missed one, while Sam was incorrect on his only DD opportunity. If Amy and Sam had been correct on the DDs they missed, it’s very likely they would have won those respective games.

Ken’s Korner: On Monday, Ken called the finals “best-of-seven” (seemingly incorrect), on Tuesday it was “first-to-three” (correct), and today he described them as both best-of-seven and first-to-three.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Saratoga? DD2 – What is benchmark? DD3 – Who were the Brownings? FJ – What is Hebrews? (Sam wrote “Romans”, which many are arguing could be correct, and there is also a dispute about if Paul wrote the letter as stated in the clue.)

