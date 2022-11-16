Dating, Relationships, and Sex: First Love (11/16/2022)

For those of us who’ve had the experience: How has your first love, or relationship, affected you over the course of your life? Are you still with that person, or was it a first experience that led you on to other (better?) things? Or did you end up deciding that it wasn’t for you and have since been doing other things with your time?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

