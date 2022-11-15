30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 15: The Other Spider-People

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the cast of characters that have grown up around Spider-Man over the years that have taken on a spidery role. Who has been your favorite and least favorite characters that have taken up the mantle with similar or wildly different names?

Bonus question: Which character would you want to see make the leap to the live-action world?

Extra bonus question: Anything salvageable from the Clone Saga?

