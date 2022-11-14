Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 14

Please welcome the players for the first game of the 2022 ToC finals. The first player to win three games will be crowned ToC champion.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, who remembers the Art Fleming days, “when ferns covered the Earth”;

Andrew, a software developer, rented a cabin in the woods and is “chasing that peaceful feeling”; and

Amy, a writer, met Billie Jean King at the U.S. Open.

Jeopardy!

AT THE MALL OF AMERICA // THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE // TOP OF THE MORNING! // SHARK TANK // STREAKERS // FROM “D” TO “O”

DD1 – $800 – THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE – You can go from “A” to “Z” crossing the 660-mile border between these 2 southern African countries (Andrew doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Amy $1,400, Andrew $4,400, Sam $3,000.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $5,000, Andrew $4,200, Sam $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

YOUR U.S. HISTORY TEST // PRIMED FOR PRIME NUMBERS // POETRY // FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES // WE’RE IN IT // THE LONG HALL

DD2 – $800 – POETRY – “Thou singest of summer in full-throated ease”, Keats wrote in “Ode to” this creature (Andrew bet “all the beans” and doubled to $15,600 vs. $12,000 for Sam.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES – A criminal who is caught red-handed is caught this way, “while the crime is blazing” (Sam dropped $6,000 from his score of $13,200 vs. $16,800 for Andrew.)

Andrew took the lead away from Sam by doubling up on DD2, then Sam missed DD3, so going into FJ it was Andrew at $18,800, Amy with $14,600 and Sam at $12,000.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRA-FLEE – In July 2022 the ousted president of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives

Andrew and Sam were correct, with Andrew adding $10,401 to earn a check mark on his podium with $29,201. Note that Sam wagered $0 on FJ, a play that would have been successful if both opponents missed.

Final scores: Amy $4,600, Andrew $29,201, Sam $12,000.

Tournament game score: Amy 0, Andrew 1, Sam 0.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the State of Washington’s “eponymous” outdoor clothing store Eddie Bauer, or could identify then-and-now photos of Nixon-era figure John Dean.

This day in Sam’s Town: With control of the board in round one and a single clue remaining, Sam commanded, “Bring it!’

One more thing: Ken introduced this round of the tournament as “best-of-seven”, but it’s not, at least as it is commonly understood. It can run a maximum of seven games, but it’s first-to-three.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Angola and Zambia? DD2 – What is nightingale? DD3 – What is in flagrante delicto? FJ – What is Sri Lanka?

