Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dominates Box Office With $180m Win

While originally being planned for a summer 2022 debut, Marvel Studios had pushed back a number of their films and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landed with a mid-November 2022 debut that hit this weekend. While nobody doubted that the film would do well overall as there was a lot of curiosity to see how it would handle the situation with the death of Chadwick Boseman, what we get here is a pretty massive win in the box office that’s still trying to find some normalcy.

The film debuted with a $180 million domestic take and added another $150 million overseas for a $330 million worldwide debut. That’s the third highest start for a pandemic era film, which are all Marvel films, and the second biggest opening of this year. A lot of the lower numbers for the overseas side comes from the lack of a China debut and local issues in markets like South Korea where there’s a mourning period going on due to the recent national tragedy there. The film is doing well in other regions with France and Italy overperforming and strong numbers out of Latin America.

Once past that, it’s a huge drop from there where Black Adam comes in second with $8.6 million to bring it to $151 million domestic.

On the anime side, One Piece Film Red added another $1.4 million to its take to bring it to $12.7 million so far.

The film doesn’t have a lot of competition for a little bit as next week sees only one film going wide with United Artists’ release of Thirteen Lives and Universal’s She Said. The Thanksgiving week that followed on the Wednesday the 23rd is where things pick up with The Fabelmans, Strange World, Devotion, and Bones and All landing.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney $180,000,000 4,396 $40,946 $180,000,000 38.6% 2 Black Adam Warner Bros. $8,600,000 3,603 $2,387 $151,123,090 27.2% 3 Ticket To Paradise Universal $6,100,000 3,633 $1,679 $56,512,445 5.8% 4 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony $3,200,000 2,486 $1,287 $40,839,609 5.7% 5 Smile Paramount $2,330,000 2,271 $1,026 $102,776,517 4.8% 6 Prey for the Devil Lionsgate $2,010,000 2,164 $929 $16,961,244 4.4% 7 Banshees of Inisherin, The Searchlight $1,700,000 960 $1,771 $5,784,663 3.8% 8 One Piece Film Red Crunchyroll $1,447,807 2,300 $629 $12,768,073 3.4% 9 Till United Artists Releasing $618,254 1,358 $455 $8,038,426 2.8% 10 Yashoda Cinegalaxy $380,000 200 $1,900 $445,684 1.1% 11 Armageddon Time Focus Features $352,000 981 $359 $1,582,570 0.4% 12 TAR Focus Features $343,000 359 $955 $4,523,473 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...