Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! The last few weeks I’ve been very happy to see several of you discussing the two shows I was most excited for this season: Do It Yourself! and Raven of the Inner Palace. I wasn’t able to dive into this season until last week, but seeing that so many of you were enjoying these shows was really great. And now that I’ve finally started both (almost caught up but still a couple episodes behind), I’ll add my voice to praising them! I already featured Do It Yourself! in the header, so today is for the beautiful Raven of the Inner Palace. A big thank you to whoever chose Queen Bee for the opening because that’s the thing that first put this show on my radar. “Mysterious” is such a strange and cool song, and hearing it in the opening was delightful.

Curious to hear the full song, and watch the video? Here you go!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

