The Monday Wrestling Thread for November 7, 2022

The full card for NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over on November 20th has been announced and there’s some fun match-ups on there. It’s not surprising really to see Donna Del Mundo so prominently placed considering the potential international star power of their leader, and KAIRI is a natural to be the inaugural champion for the same reason. Can’t wait!

The full show:

IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI vs. Mayu Iwatani

IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay defends against Shota Umino

The Great Muta, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, and Jeff Cobb in The Great Muta’s final NJPW match

Shingo Takagi, Teysuya Natio, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Aussie Open, TJP, Francesco Akira, and Gideon Grey

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto and Maika

Natsupoi, Tam Nakano, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi vs. El Desperado, DOUKI, Starlight Kid, and Momo Watanabe

Tom Lawlor and Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Giulia

Queen’s Quest (Lady C, AZM, and Saya Kamitania) vs. Donna Del Mondo (Mai Sakurai, Thekla, and Himeka)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI-,YOH, and Lio Rush) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, and Dick Togo)

WWE

Sportswashing month kicked off in Riyadh with chants of “MBS! MBS!” Meanwhile Logan Paul continues to be a thing? Here are the results if anyone cares:

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; Bianca Belair defeated Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship; The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships; Braun Strowman defeated Omos; The Judgment Day defeated The O.C; Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley; Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a cage match; Dakota Kai and Io Sky defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

AEW

On Friday night’s Rampage Orange Cassidy went up against Katsuyori Shibata in only his third match since having his brain surgically removed from his skull to save his life. So why did we need to have convicted rapist and registered sex offender Mike Tyson commentate on the fight? In 2022?

Ah, fuck this week in wrestling.

