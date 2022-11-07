Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 7

Please welcome the contestants for day six of the 2022 ToC:

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, started an endowment with his winnings;

Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, was thrilled to run the phobias category during Second Chance; and

Zach Newkirk, an attorney, made a down payment on a house with treehouses and a zip line.

Jeopardy!

VALLEYS // THAT ’70s OR ’80s SHOW // DANCE // “D” IN SCIENCE // GET A HANDLE ON IT // IN THE NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET

DD1 – $600 – “D” IN SCIENCE – Knowing what the D in DNA stands for should tell you this noun, the sugar found in DNA (Sam lost $3,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Zach $2,000, Jessica -$1,600, Sam $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Zach $2,200, Jessica -$1,400, Sam $8,000.

Double Jeopardy!

VICE PRESIDENTS // A CRASH OF SYMBOLS // BRIT BITS // 13-LETTER WORDS // IN THAT NOVEL // HERBAL & SPICY NAMES

DD2 – $1,600 – BRIT BITS – One of the oldest records at the National Archives in London is this record of William the Conqueror’s 1066 survey of England (Sam added $2,000 to his total of $8,400 vs. $6,600 for Zach.)

DD3 – $2,000 – IN THAT NOVEL – High-ranking Father Latour passes away in a Santa Fe cathedral (Zach dropped $7,000 from his score of $9,000 vs. $10,000 for Sam.)

Despite slipping to $0 on DD1, Sam had a solid lead after the first round, Zach got close in DJ but suffered a big loss on DD3, and Sam took over from there, entering FJ at $19,600 vs. $5,200 for Zach. Finishing deep in the red was Jessica at -$5,800.

Final Jeopardy!

PHRASES FROM THE ANCIENT WORLD – Cicero wrote that a tyrant ordered this to be hung from the ceiling “by a horse-hair”; his guest begged to leave

Both Sam and Zach were correct, with Sam standing pat to advance with $19,600.

Final scores: Zach $5,200, Jessica -$5,800, Sam $19,600.

Tomorrow the official tournament takes a one-day break, as the show will present a special exhibition match between Amy, Matt and Mattea described by Ken as a “warm-up”. It also serves these other purposes: it ensures that we will see these three matched against each other at least once, and it prevents a good portion of the audience from missing a tournament game due to Election Day preemptions.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the thing designed by Christopher Wren on the site of the ruined Greenwich Castle was an observatory.

DD wagering strategy: As the game played out, Zach really should have gone all-in on DD3, because with a $7,000 bet, if correct he still would have come short of first place going into FJ. If he had bet his entire $9,000, he would have led into FJ and been in position to win the game with his correct FJ response.

Ken’s Korner: I’m pretty sure Ken did a one-word Shatner impression when ruling on a clue about the legendary “Star Trek” actor.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is deoxyribose? DD2 – What is the Domesday (Doomsday) Book? DD3 – What is “Death Comes for the Archbishop?” FJ – What is the sword of Damocles?

