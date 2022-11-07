The Monday Politics Thread Demands the Blue Checkmark

Achieving Reproductive Justice Is Also a Fight for Citizenship

It’s no coincidence that the anti-abortion faction is moving in lock step with detractors of critical race theory, as well as those actively working to erode voting and LGBTQ rights. Whether it’s dehumanizing the existence of transgender children or rallying a base of voters on bigoted ideas, the function of these policies seem to be one and the same: To take away the history, futures and rights included with citizenship from Black communities and anyone else who pushes the meaning of “citizen” beyond the white, evangelical ideal. Of course, much of this is implicit and currently without direct legal remedy, which makes it all the more insidious. Teen Vogue

Texas state Rep. Israel eyes Austin mayor’s office in bid to be city’s first LGBTQ leader

Now, as her campaign to be the next mayor of Austin draws to a close, Israel, 58, says she’s ready for her next challenge. If she is elected on Nov. 8, Israel will be the first openly gay mayor to lead the state capital and one of the first Latina mayors of any major city in the U.S. The Hill

Majority of Black voters support LGBT rights, more divided on the issue of trans student-athletes: theGrio/KFF survey

TheGrio/KFF Survey of Black Voters asked Black voters a series of questions related to the civil rights and visibility of those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, or queer. The Grio

Excavation efforts uncover 24 additional Tulsa Race Massacre gravesites

The attack on the Black, prosperous community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, took place over a century ago, but gravesites of potential victims are still being uncovered. Revolt

A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients

When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father’s care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law. NPR

From Tucker Carlson to Ron DeSantis, The Right is Targeting Young LGBTQ+ People

None of our problems — the targeting of LGBTQ people; the continued funding of the police state; attacks on the education system and teachers; dark money in politics; election denialism and voter suppression; destroying reproductive healthcare access; and on and on — can simply be resolved at the ballot box. Yes, we can and should vote in the midterms. But we also need to talk about how these issues will fester beyond Election Day, and the extent to which students are being used as pawns in the culture wars. Teen Vogue

Permanent Daylight Saving Time will hurt our health, experts say

However, a growing number of sleep experts say the act of moving our clocks forward in the spring is ruining our health. Studies over the last 25 years have shown the one-hour change disrupts body rhythms tuned to Earth’s rotation, adding fuel to the debate over whether having Daylight Saving Time in any form is a good idea. “I’m one of the many sleep experts that knows it’s a bad idea,” said Dr. Elizabeth Klerman, a professor of neurology in the division of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Your body clock stays with (natural) light not with the clock on your wall,” Klerman said. “And there’s no evidence that your body fully shifts to the new time.” Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Evanston,Illinois, also opposes Daylight Saving Time. “Between March and November your body gets less morning light and more evening light, which can throw off your circadian rhythm,” she said. Standard time, which we enter when we move our clocks back in the fall, is much closer to the sun’s day and night cycle, Zee said. This cycle has set our circadian rhythm, or body clock, for centuries. CNN

‘I’m selling my blood’: millions in US can’t make ends meet with two jobs

Cashe Lewis, 31, of Denver, Colorado works two jobs and is currently trying to find a third job to cover the recent $200 monthly rent increase to her apartment. She works days as a barista at Starbucks, but claims it’s been difficult to get enough hours even with taking extra shifts whenever she can due to scheduling cuts as part of the crackdown on union organizing by management. At night she works at a convenience store because the hours are reliable, and works six days a week, often 16 hours a day. “I’m exhausted all the time,” said Lewis. “On the one day I have off a week, I donate plasma for extra money. I’m literally selling my blood to eat because I have no choice.” The Guardian

Angry Right-Wing Moms Are Trying to Have Librarians Arrested by “Constitutional Sheriffs”

In March, special counsel to the sheriff of Hamilton County, Tennessee, Coty Wamp, was campaigning for district attorney when she met with a group of parents calling themselves Moms for Liberty. Wamp said afterwards that she had facilitated a meeting between the “parents’ rights” group and the sheriff’s office because she thought law enforcement could help the group in its goal of banning books. “I think that there’s going to come a time with some of these books where it crosses a criminal line,” Wamp said. “It’s called contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” Wamp won that promotion to district attorney and was one of the earliest law enforcement figures to begin to establish a frightening new alliance between far-right sheriff’s offices and the radical right-wing parent’s group seeking to upend America’s educational system. Slate

Insulin Legislation Is Leaving Out Many Diabetics: What to Know

The midterms are looming and donation requests are multiplying in our inboxes. Despite campaign promises, millions of fundraising dollars, and exceptional policy popularity, Democrats in control of the White House and Congress have thus far failed to universally cap the price of insulin — in fact, they haven’t even proposed this as legislation. Teen Vogue

Trump calls Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” at Pennsylvania rally

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a nickname — “Ron DeSanctimonious.” The moniker was bestowed on the governor by former President Donald Trump during the latter’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. The Palm Beach Post

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Now, in the waning weeks of her congressional career, Cheney has launched an extraordinary campaign, stumping for once-rival Democrats in battleground districts and assailing fellow Republicans as an existential threat to America’s most basic democratic foundations — a role reversal unlike anything seen on Capitol Hill in modern memory. The Hill

Abraham Lincoln and the preservation of democracy

With Election Day just around the corner, thoughts from historian Jon Meacham, whose new book chronicles the life and evolution of President Abraham Lincoln: CBS News

The Obama Nostalgia Show

On the stump for Democrats, the former president invoked hope. But even the party faithful know that things have changed. The Atlantic

Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting. Gizmodo

I’m a Voter. You Should Be One, Too.

“We’re not just voting for ourselves in high-turnout elections,” Mandana Dayani writes. “We’re voting for our neighbors who may face a threat against their freedom or may value freedom differently than you or me.” Harpers Bazaar

Antisemitism in History: The Deep Roots of an Enduring Hatred

In the new Ken Burns documentary The U.S. and the Holocaust, which chronicles the country’s inaction and indifference toward European Jewry in the lead-up to and during World War II, historian Daniel Greene says that antisemitism is an ideology of hate that’s adept at holding completely contradictory views. This means that Jews have been simultaneously blamed for the ills of capitalism and the propagation of communism; for being the “unwashed masses,” insular and inbred, arriving on Ellis Island; and the “privileged,” “cosmopolitan elite,” who hold outsize power and influence. One scene in Burns’s documentary drives that home. In 1938, U.S. president Franklin Roosevelt organized the Evían Conference in France, inviting 32 participating nations to deal with the German “political refugee” question. At a time when Germany’s assimilated, mostly city-dwelling Jews were in desperate need of a place to take them in, most countries, including the U.S., made excuses for why they couldn’t ease immigration restrictions. Representatives for four South American countries jointly said they had no need for “merchants and intellectuals.” And when Eastern Europe’s poorer, less-educated Jews were caught in the Nazi’s crosshairs as Germany cannibalized the continent and unconfirmed reports of mass slaughter began to circulate, the world’s most powerful nations maintained strict quotas, even as escape became nearly impossible. Teen Vogue

Analysis: Brazil’s Lula hopes to unite rainforest nations, tap funding at COP27

A new alliance of rainforest nations – sought by Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – could be key to unlocking conservation funding and bolstering a flagging global forest pact at the COP27 climate summit, environmentalists say. Reuters

Peru: Police clash with protesters in capital Lima

Riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Peru’s capital Lima, as thousands of people took part in anti-government marches across the country. Demonstrators want embattled President Pedro Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption. BBC

China’s pledge to help Africa overcome climate change lays ground for green investment boom

Beijing recently pledged to help 19 African nations combat the effects of climate change, such as floods and drought triggered by a warming planet. Shifting away from fossil fuel energy will be a key plank of China’s help. South China Morning Post

Iran’s Deadly Protests Unite a Nation Behind an Old Struggle

The Kurds have been a lightning rod for the regime’s crackdown on dissent for years, but now they have galvanized opposition to the Islamic Republic. Bloomberg

Total blackout in Kherson, entire city without power – report

With over 40% of Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed, Kyiv officials are preparing to deal with the worst-case scenario. Jerusalem Post

Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that the law will now require most people who have unexpunged criminal convictions as well as those with outstanding criminal cases will be eligible for conscription. Certain crimes will not be eligible for conscription, including those convicted of sexual crimes against children, crimes related to terrorism, the illegal handling of nuclear material, high treason and espionage. UPI

Ukraine’s motivational messaging maintains morale as winter bites

Adverts on Ukraine’s underground system carry motivational messaging: “Together to the victory”, “Bravery is carrying on” or “Just a bit more and it will get easier”. Psychologists are invited on to television shows almost daily to offer tips on how to manage anxiety and the breaks are filled with videos in support of the army. The Guardian

Jordan Bardella: French National Rally has new leader to replace Le Pen

France’s far-right National Rally (RN) has confirmed 27-year-old Jordan Bardella as the replacement as party leader for Marine Le Pen. Ms Le Pen will focus instead on leading the party’s group in parliament, after it took 89 seats in the National Assembly earlier this year. It marks the first time in its 50-year history that the main far-right party has not been led by a Le Pen. BBC

