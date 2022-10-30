The 10/30 Day Thread

Halloween Hijinks is almost over but we still have a couple Open Threads before the month of October is over. One of the synthwave channels I subscribe to on Youtube is Frank Drive. He released his latest VHS Horror mix and one of the songs on it is STRNGR and DESTRYUR’s 10-30/Back to the Grind. This song has been on repeat for most of the month and I wanted to share it with all of you. The songs are the first two in the Youtube link below.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite haunted house movie?

