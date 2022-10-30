Black Adam Scores 2nd Box Office Win

The month is drawing to a close and it’s one where Halloween weekend can be a bit light since people are doing things other than going to the movies. This weekend is up 7% over last year with a $69 million total but it’s down 40% from 2019 when it was at just under $108 million.
That said, Black Adam takes the top spot for the second weekend with a $27 million take which combined with weekday numbers brings its domestic total to $111 million so far domestically and $250 million worldwide.
The chart has a number of familiar films in largely similar positions but a few new additions are here. Prey for the Devil comes in at third with a $7 million debut while Till goes wider with a $2.8 million take. TAR makes its limited debut in 1,087 screens with a $1 million take which comes on top of various other limited releases since early October to place it at $2.4 million.
Next weekend has Focus Features stepping in with the drama Armageddon Time going wide while everything else is limited. The next big release isn’t until November 11th, 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Black Adam
|Warner Bros.
|$27,700,000
|4,402
|$6,293
|$111,138,667
|38.6%
|2
|Ticket To Paradise
|Universal
|$10,000,000
|3,692
|$2,709
|$33,731,570
|27.2%
|3
|Prey for the Devil
|Lionsgate
|$7,025,000
|2,980
|$2,357
|$7,025,000
|5.8%
|4
|Smile
|Paramount
|$5,050,000
|3,221
|$1,568
|$92,387,230
|5.7%
|5
|Halloween Ends
|Universal
|$3,830,000
|3,419
|$1,120
|$60,323,710
|4.8%
|6
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
|Sony
|$2,825,000
|3,135
|$901
|$32,560,233
|4.4%
|7
|Till
|United Artists Releasing
|$2,810,828
|2,058
|$1,366
|$3,637,475
|3.8%
|8
|Terrifier 2
|Iconic Events
|$1,803,750
|1,550
|$1,164
|$7,638,050
|3.4%
|9
|Woman King, The
|Sony
|$1,110,000
|1,446
|$768
|$64,584,240
|2.8%
|10
|TAR
|Focus Features
|$1,020,000
|1,087
|$938
|$2,487,823
|1.1%
|11
|Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Live Broadcast From Buenos Aires
|Trafalgar Releasing
|$1,015,243
|833
|$1,219
|$1,015,243
|0.4%
|12
|Triangle of Sadness
|Neon Rated
|$549,000
|610
|$900
|$2,281,216
|0.3%
