Black Adam Scores 2nd Box Office Win

The month is drawing to a close and it’s one where Halloween weekend can be a bit light since people are doing things other than going to the movies. This weekend is up 7% over last year with a $69 million total but it’s down 40% from 2019 when it was at just under $108 million.

That said, Black Adam takes the top spot for the second weekend with a $27 million take which combined with weekday numbers brings its domestic total to $111 million so far domestically and $250 million worldwide.

The chart has a number of familiar films in largely similar positions but a few new additions are here. Prey for the Devil comes in at third with a $7 million debut while Till goes wider with a $2.8 million take. TAR makes its limited debut in 1,087 screens with a $1 million take which comes on top of various other limited releases since early October to place it at $2.4 million.

Next weekend has Focus Features stepping in with the drama Armageddon Time going wide while everything else is limited. The next big release isn’t until November 11th, 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Black Adam Warner Bros. $27,700,000 4,402 $6,293 $111,138,667 38.6% 2 Ticket To Paradise Universal $10,000,000 3,692 $2,709 $33,731,570 27.2% 3 Prey for the Devil Lionsgate $7,025,000 2,980 $2,357 $7,025,000 5.8% 4 Smile Paramount $5,050,000 3,221 $1,568 $92,387,230 5.7% 5 Halloween Ends Universal $3,830,000 3,419 $1,120 $60,323,710 4.8% 6 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony $2,825,000 3,135 $901 $32,560,233 4.4% 7 Till United Artists Releasing $2,810,828 2,058 $1,366 $3,637,475 3.8% 8 Terrifier 2 Iconic Events $1,803,750 1,550 $1,164 $7,638,050 3.4% 9 Woman King, The Sony $1,110,000 1,446 $768 $64,584,240 2.8% 10 TAR Focus Features $1,020,000 1,087 $938 $2,487,823 1.1% 11 Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Live Broadcast From Buenos Aires Trafalgar Releasing $1,015,243 833 $1,219 $1,015,243 0.4% 12 Triangle of Sadness Neon Rated $549,000 610 $900 $2,281,216 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...