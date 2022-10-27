The Avocado Parenting Thread is Late!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a Covid vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Being On Time.

We all know that it can be hard to get kids out the door on time. They want to sleep in, they can’t find their shoe, they eat v e r y s l o w l y, they just remembered they need to do something right now before you go. How’s it going? How do you deal?

Also, a topical video you might enjoy:

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

