Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 27

Introducing the players for the first contest of the two-game final for week two of Jeopardy! Second Chance:

Sadie, a interpreter, found the internet to be surprisingly supportive;

Jack, a law student, went on a “flash card vacation”; and

Rowan, a chartcaller, writer & editor, whose friends didn’t have to “riot at dawn” once Rowan was selected to return.

Jeopardy!

ANOTHER SHOT AT THE TITLE // THE ANIMAL KINGDOM // BRING ME A SOUVENIR! // WORDS & PHRASES: IMMEDIATELY! // WHICH CABINET DEPARTMENT? // RADCLIFFE COLLEGE

DD1 – $800 – THE ANIMAL KINGDOM – Males of these mammals engage in bouts called necking to establish a social hierarchy (Rowan doubled up to $7,600.)

Scores at first break: Rowan $11,200, Jack $400, Sadie -$800.

Scores going into DJ: Rowan $11,800, Jack $2,400, Sadie $0.

Double Jeopardy!

OCTOBERFEST // THE SECOND CHAPTER // LAKES & RIVERS // 3 CONSONANTS IN A ROW // LEARNED LEAGUES // DANIEL RADCLIFFE COLLAGE

DD2 – $800 – THE SECOND CHAPTER – Ralph says, “We’ve been on the mountain top and seen water all around” (Rowan dropped $8,000 from their score of $13,000 vs. $2,400 for Jack.)

DD3 – $2,000 – LAKES & RIVERS – This river that flows 2,300 miles before emptying into the Caspian Sea is Europe’s longest (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Rowan doubled up to $10,000.)

Rowan found all three DDs, missed one and only made a net profit of $800, but that didn’t stop them from taking a huge lead into FJ at $30,000 vs. $6,400 for Jack and $4,400 for Sadie.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN COMPOSERS – He turned to opera with the 1903 work “Guest of Honor”, likely inspired by Booker T. Washington’s dinner at the White House

Rowan and Sadie were correct on FJ. Rowan must have felt comfortable with their position going into the second game, as they chose to wager $0. Sadie bet just $400 and moved into second place at $4,800, while Jack dropped $3,000 to end the first game at $3.400.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The players knew the “string of” items “used not for religious reasons but to relax & counteract stress” were beads, but couldn’t come up with “worry beads”.

FJ wagering strategy: Despite having a lot of ground to make up, both Jack and Sadie didn’t bet big on FJ in a spot where taking a risk would be called for. Perhaps they were more concerned with positioning themselves against each other for second place rather than gambling to get closer to Rowan.

Overpriced clue dept.: $2,000 for knowing the 1938 Orson Welles radio dramatization that panicked the U.S. was “War of the Worlds”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are giraffes? DD2 – What is “Lord of the Flies”? DD3 – What is the Volga? FJ – Who was Joplin?

