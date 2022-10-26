Bob Hoskins Night Thread

Robert William “Bob” Hoskins was born on October 26, 1942 in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England. He was an actor who starred in a lot of 1980s and 1990s movies, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Super Mario Bros. He received a BAFTA award for his role as George in the film Mona Lisa, a 1986 British crime drama film about an ex-convict (played by Hoskins) who becomes entangled in the dangerous life of a high-class call girl.

Hoskins was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011 and then retired from acting in 2012. He died of pneumonia at age 71, in 2014.

Who was your favorite Bob Hoskins character? Discuss in the comments.

