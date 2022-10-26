Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 33

Group 31 Results!



Spoiler 66.67% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Curandera 55.56% Spark the Electric Jester Sunset Heights (Stage 6) 55.56% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Movement in Green (FFX) 50.00% Dicey Dungeons Fortune Favours the Bold 50.00% OMORI BREADY STEADY GO 50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Shuriken Dojo 38.89% La-Mulana 2 Twined Malice 38.89% Gris Perseverance 38.89% Panzer Dragoon: Remake Episode Three (Remix) 38.89% Kingdom Hearts III Lord of the Castle (Marluxia) 33.33% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Coup D’etat 33.33% Splatoon 2 Frantic Aspic [ω-3] 27.78% Genshin Impact Spring in Clouds 27.78% Super Mario Odyssey Forgotten Isle 27.78% Sunless Skies Pastoral Diversion 22.22% Kingdom Hearts III Shrouding Dark Cloud (Gigas Blast) 22.22% Kentucky Route Zero Angel Wings 22.22% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Surtr 22.22% Neo Cab Persimmon Wake 16.67% Draugen Come Back to Me 16.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE A Broken World 16.67% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 After Despair and Hope (Final Boss Theme) 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate A Land in Ruin 16.67% Far: Lone Sails Night [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday October 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday October 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

