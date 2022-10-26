Avocado Music Club #180: Pointer Sisters – Break Out

Welcome to the Avocado Music Club, each week a new album will be discussed based on a massive pile of suggestions made by ourselves. Listen to new music or revisit an old favorite and discuss anything you wish related to the album with other lovers of music. These are different than Album Spotlights which are great and people put a lot of effort into, don’t let these discussions impede writing your own. This week’s album:

Pointer Sisters – Break Out

Pointer Sisters Break Out Youtube Playlist

So, come talk about this album. Is it great/good/bad? Does it mean anything? Favorite parts/lyrics? How does it hold up? What are its influences? Has it influenced anything? How does it compare with the rest of the year’s music? Talk about anything, even if it’s (politely) negative, have fun!

Next Week’s Album: Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic

Here’s our list/order for round 6!:

Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic

Autechre – Chiastic Slide

Goldfrapp – Seventh Tree

Seal – Seal II (1994)

Dan Deacon – Bromst

Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Cosmic Thrill Seekers

Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy for Fats Waller

Viagra Boys – Cave World

Rina Sawayama – Sawayama

Pomme – Les failles

Rheostatics – Melville

SASAMI – Squeeze

Butch Walker – Sycamore Meadows

The Cinematic Orchestra – Every Day

Weather Report – Black Market

NNAMDÏ – Brat

Lucinda Williams – Sweet Old World

Gaupa – Feberdröm

Phil ‘n the Blanks – Multiple Choice

Furnaceface – unsafe@anyspeed

The Congos – Heart of the Congos

Weeping Willows – Broken Promise Land

McCoy Tyner – Fly With the Wind

Giant Sand – Ramp

The Walkmen – Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me is Gone

Echo & the Bunnymen – Crocodiles

Susanne Sundfør – Ten Love Songs

Scott Walker – Scott 4

Farrah Abraham – My Teenage Dream Ended

Nicolas Jaar – Ceneza

The 6th’s – Wasps’ Nests

