Avocado Music Club #180: Pointer Sisters – Break Out

Welcome to the Avocado Music Club, each week a new album will be discussed based on a massive pile of suggestions made by ourselves. Listen to new music or revisit an old favorite and discuss anything you wish related to the album with other lovers of music. These are different than Album Spotlights which are great and people put a lot of effort into, don’t let these discussions impede writing your own. This week’s album:
Pointer Sisters – Break Out
So, come talk about this album. Is it great/good/bad? Does it mean anything? Favorite parts/lyrics? How does it hold up? What are its influences? Has it influenced anything? How does it compare with the rest of the year’s music? Talk about anything, even if it’s (politely) negative, have fun!
Next Week’s Album: Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic
Here’s our list/order for round 6!:
Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic
Autechre – Chiastic Slide
Goldfrapp – Seventh Tree
Seal – Seal II (1994)
Dan Deacon – Bromst
Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Cosmic Thrill Seekers
Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy for Fats Waller
Viagra Boys – Cave World
Rina Sawayama – Sawayama
Pomme – Les failles
Rheostatics – Melville
SASAMI – Squeeze
Butch Walker – Sycamore Meadows
The Cinematic Orchestra – Every Day
Weather Report – Black Market
NNAMDÏ – Brat
Lucinda Williams – Sweet Old World
Gaupa – Feberdröm
Phil ‘n the Blanks – Multiple Choice
Furnaceface – unsafe@anyspeed
The Congos – Heart of the Congos
Weeping Willows – Broken Promise Land
McCoy Tyner – Fly With the Wind
Giant Sand – Ramp
The Walkmen – Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me is Gone
Echo & the Bunnymen – Crocodiles
Susanne Sundfør – Ten Love Songs
Scott Walker – Scott 4
Farrah Abraham – My Teenage Dream Ended
Nicolas Jaar – Ceneza
The 6th’s – Wasps’ Nests