1st Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Special Presentation Trailer Discussion

With work proceeding apace for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, what we haven’t heard about for a bit is the upcoming holiday special. That all changes with the drop of the first teaser for the second Special Presentation program after Werewolf by Night with the Holiday Special trailer. The special is set for a November 25th, 2022 debut on Disney+ as written and directed by James Gunn.

The cast for it includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Kevin Bacon as himself.

Property concept: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits—Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last desperate stand—with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.

