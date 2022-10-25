Werewolf 194: Over the Garden Wolves – Chapter 6

The angels have gone

Songs have gone silent

You’re sinking like a stone

Before

The tide

The river runs cold

The fight is over

Still the haunted ruins of night call your name

Once more, night fell upon the Unknown. The lost souls began to sleep.

But one could not. No, this one could not rest until his thirst for vengeance was satiated.

The Woodsman, taking his axe, chopped at every last edelwood tree in his path, even though he knew that no amount of oil in the trees would be enough for him. Being denied of his revenge against the Beast left him empty, and he could not bear that.

His axe sharpened, he decided to take his anger out on one of the lost souls. They had taken out the Beast, even though it was he who fought for the lantern, he who hunted for the Beast and his servants, he who needed that satisfaction of eliminating that eternal darkness the most.

They did not know what he had to do to get where he was, and they did not deserve to have the hope they regained simply because they got to the Beast before he did.

He saw what seemed to be a dark lump lying on the ground. He thought, This must be one of them. I’ll make it quick.

He swung his axe onto the lump and a loud CRUNCH echoed around him. When he pulled his axe up, however, what came attached to it was not blood.

It was candy.

Roles 5 Town Lost Souls of the Unknown (vanilla town) – have no power except their vote and their hope. Will win when the Beast and his servants are defeated and the Woodsman’s win condition does not interfere. Wirt (song vendor) – makes a mixtape on cassette and gives said cassette to someone each night. Greg (doctor) – Can protect someone using his Candy Camouflage, which keeps them from being killed or from being turned into an edelwood tree (note: if Greg’s target was selected by the Beast the previous night, Greg cannot stop the result of RNG). Can target themselves but cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Beatrice (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action (will not be told whether that person performed the night action or was the one the night action was performed on, nor will they be told how many night actions they were involved with). 0 Wolves The Beast – Turns lost souls into edelwood trees (see below). The Beast is invulnerable to all night actions for the first night. He cannot carry out the wolf kill at any point during the game. Servant of the Beast – Follow the Beast’s commands, and carry out the night kill. They cannot turn anyone into an edelwood tree at any point during the game. Edelwood turning: On day 1, the wolves will select a lost soul to be turned into an edelwood tree. The following night, that soul will either become a servant of the Beast (be recruited by the wolves) or die, which will be determined by RNG. All town players (including roled town players) are eligible for recruitment and will not be informed of being turned until they are recruited or dead (if the Woodsman is picked, nothing will happen). Starting night 1, the wolves will choose to either turn someone into an edelwood tree (the effects of which will be determined the following night) or kill someone–they cannot do both on the same night. 1 Independent Woodsman (SK) – Lives to chop down the edelwood trees, and to defeat the Beast. The Woodsman will win and leave the game if they kill the Beast–if the Beast is the last wolf left and the Woodsman kills him, the Woodsman will win alone. If the Beast is daykilled, the Woodsman will win when they are the last one standing. [collapse]

Players Josephus Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Sic Servant of the Beast (wolf) Abby Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Owen Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Lamb Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Mac Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Cork Goat Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Nate Lindsay The Beast (wolf) Gramps Queequeg Cop Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Ralph Beatrice (town motion detector) Emm Marlowe Servant of the Beast (wolf) Pablo Pizazzo Kate the Great Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Grumproro Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Backups Narrow Raven [collapse]

Rules Order of night actions: Doctor, song vendor, edelwood turning, motion detecting , kills Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from private chats without permission from the mod. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, October 26 at 11 AM MDT.

