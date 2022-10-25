Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Ms. Marvel, part one

It’s been a year since I last did a rewatch, ending Phase Three with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that the Infinity Saga is over and Thanos has turned to dust, our surviving heroes have moved on… with various degrees of success. Phase Four incorporates both cinematic releases and television programs. For the television programs, I am limiting each article to three episodes each

Title: Ms. Marvel

Characters created by: Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie

Returning characters: Carol Danvers, Agent P. Cleary

Episode one: “Generation Why”

Director: Adil & Bilall Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Writer: Bisha K. Ali

US Release Date: June 8, 2022

Summary: Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old high school teenager from Jersey City, New Jersey and a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel. After failing another driving test, Khan and her best friend Bruno Carrelli create a plan to attend the “AvengerCon” fan convention at Camp Lehigh while avoiding Khan’s parents’ strict rules.

Khan receives a package from her grandmother of objects her mother sees as junk, but Khan is enthralled by one of the objects, a golden bangle. She takes the bangle to the convention, intending to use it as part of her Captain Marvel cosplay. As she prepares to get on stage, Khan puts the bangle on, which grants her the ability to shoot energy constructs, that end up causing havoc at the convention. Carrelli rushes Khan home, where she is lectured by her mother.

In a mid-credits scene, Department of Damage Control agents P. Cleary and Sadie Deever watch a video of Khan’s incident at AvengerCon.

Changes from the comics: In the comics, Kamala is exposed to the Terrigan Mists which triggered her Inhuman genes. In the comics, she is a “polymorph” with the ability to change the size and shape of her body

MCU Connections: AvengerCon took place at Camp Lehigh. There were too many references during AvengerCon to name. Kamala theorizes that Thor is a closet gamer, which was shown in Avengers: Endgame. Agent Cleary is the agent who interrogates Peter Parker and friends in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Easter Eggs: The poster of Carol Danvers above Kamala’s bed uses artwork by Terry Dodson from the cover of Captain Marvel #5 from 2012. Zoe wears a comic book accurate Carol Danvers/Ms. Marvel costume to AvengerCon. It is an Easter Egg because Bruno points out that “the costume is not even accurate”, because it is not from MCU canon.

Music: The following songs were included in the episode:

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Disco Gully”, “Deal with It” by Riz Ahmed

“I Don’t Want to Talk” by Wallows

“Oh Nanba” by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam

“OH!” by The Linda Lindas

“Ko Ko Koreena” by Ahmed Rushdi

“Sohniye I Love You” by Nahid Akhtar

“Sinkies” by Hot Sugar”

“My Type” by Saint Motel

“Proudly Presents” by Samuel Pegg

“Rozi” by Eva B

Habanera aria from Bizet’s Carmen

“Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger

My take: I totally want to go to AvengerCon.

I think my favorite moment in this episode is where her parents make costumes for her. Muneeba is so excited and then so disappointed.

I loved everything about this episode

Episode two: “Crushed”

Director: Meera Menon.

Writer: Kate Gritmon

US Release Date: June 15, 2022

Summary: Kamala Khan begins training to control her powers with the help of Bruno Carrelli who deduces that the bangle activated Khan’s powers, which came from within her. Dissatisfied with the male-dominated leadership of their Mosque Board, Khan’s friend Nakia Bahadir decides to stand for elections.

Khan, Bahadir, and Carrelli attend a party organized by Zoe Zimmer, where they meet Kamran, a new British-Pakistani senior at school. The party is cut short by the police, but Khan manages to make friends with Kamran. Carrelli becomes frustrated when Khan, infatuated with Kamran, chooses to spend time with him instead of training.

After having a vision of a mysterious woman and blacking out during a family dinner, Khan asks her grandmother Sana and Muneeba about Khan’s great-grandmother Aisha, the original owner of the bangle, but both dismiss her. Yusuf says that young Sana had lost her way in the violence of the partition of India, but was able to find her father almost mysteriously. After questioning Zimmer about her savior at AvengerCon, Department of Damage Control (DODC) agents P. Cleary and Sadie Deever order a sweep around the tri-state area, targeting South Asian communities.

At the annual Eid Al-Adha celebration, a young boy slips from a balcony and almost falls before Khan rescues him using her powers. She momentarily falters after having another vision of the woman. Khan is followed by DODC drones and agents led by Deever who attempt to apprehend her, but Kamran helps her escape in his car and introduces Khan to his mother, the woman in her visions

MCU Connections: Kamala mentions that her ammi is obsessed with Kingo, the Eternal who is also a Bollywood star.

Easter Eggs: Kamala references that she and Ant-Man both look younger than they are. This is a reference to Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd’s well-known and much commented-upon youthful appearance, looking much the way he did in his 20s well into his 50s.

Music: The following songs were included in the episode:

“Feel So Good” by Mase

“Goddess” by Krewella, NERVO, and Raja Kumari

“Come Around” by Timbaland and M.I.A.

“Keep on Movin” by B. Stew

“Anthem” by Swet Shop Boys

“Sage” by Ritviz

“Attitude” by PayAttention

“Peechay Hutt” by Hassan Raheem, Justin Bibis, and Talal Qureshi

“Jalebi Baby” by Tesher

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes

“Aye Khuda” by Aslam Afzal, Farhad B, Vimal K, and Atif Afzal

“Husan” by Husan & Bhangra Knights.

My take: I love the entire Eid Al-Adha sequence with the breakdown of the different groups. I also love how social media is used in the show

Episode three: “Destined”

Director: Meera Menon

Writer: Freddy Syborn, A. C. Bradley, and Matthew Chauncey.

US Release Date: June 22, 2022

Summary: Najma explains that she and Kamran are part of a group of enhanced beings known as Clandestines or Djinn who were exiled from the Noor dimension, and that Aisha was one of them. She also reveals that the bangle might be able to help them return, and asks for Kamala Khan’s help. Kamala agrees, but Bruno Carrelli warns her that interdimensional travel could be dangerous, so she asks Kamran for more time to ensure that they can do it safely. Kamran assents, but Najma refuses to wait and decides to force Kamala to help them.

Kamala’s brother Aamir marries his fiancée Tyesha, but Kamran arrives at the wedding to warn Kamala before the other Clandestines arrive. Kamala, Bruno, and Kamran are overpowered by the Clandestines while Najma tries to use the bangle, which triggers a vision of a train. The Department of Damage Control (DODC) agents arrive and capture the Clandestines, including Kamran. As Kamala and Bruno escape, Nakia Bahadir sees Kamala using her powers.

Sana contacts Kamala, revealing that she also saw the vision of the train and insisting that Kamala and Muneeba must visit her in Karachi.

MCU Connections: When Khamala questions Bruno about if he knows something about Noor Dimension, he answers to have read “an article of Erik Selvig”. The floor of the wrecked tomb from the opening 1942 flashback sequence reveals a Ten Rings organization logo crafted into it. .

Easter Eggs: In the 1942 flashback scene, the Djinn find Khan’s bangle on a blue severed arm, which was supposed to be one of a pair. In the comics, Marvel’s original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, is of the Kree, an alien race who are largely blue-skinned (except for a minority of Caucasian color), and gained two ancient wrist bands called Nega Bands that could turn mental energy into physical energy to be used in various ways depending on the wearer.

The djinn say they are sometimes known as the ClanDestine, which is a family of long-living superhumans in Marvel comics created by writer and artist Alan Davis.

Kamala’s father discusses the strange appeal of Hostess Fruit Pies to him. In the 1970s and 80s, Hostess ran a well-known comic book advertising campaign with multiple publishers, including Marvel Comics, that consisted of often silly one-page stories where the superheroes would defeat villains with traps using Hostess baked snack goods as lures or used as bribes to gain victory.

Music: The following songs were included in the episode:

“Sink”, “Joote De Do Paise Le Lo” by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

“Mehendi Rachnewali” by Sidhant Kapoor

“Hadippa” by Pritam & DJ Hot Americano

“What’s the Difference” by Blackhand

“Tere Bina – Khanvict Remix” by A.R. Rahman, Khanvict, Chinmayi, Murtuza Khan, and Qadir Khan

“Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana” by Asha Bhosle

“Closer” by Khanvict

“Thandi Hawa” by Ritviz,

“Bed of Roses” “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

“For Aisha” by MEMBA feat. EVAN GIIA & Nooran Sisters.

My take: The wedding was fun to watch. I like how often Kamala’s home life and superhero life come into conflict

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...