Creative Endeavors Walks Among The Graves

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Myles Standish Burial Ground. The Myles Standish Burial Ground is the oldest maintained colonial cemetery in the US with graves dating back to the pilgrims that arrived on the Mayflower. Though most of the early grave markers, that at the time were commonly made of wood, are lost, there are still a lot of cool graves from the late 17th century to the early 18th century.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...