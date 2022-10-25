30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 25: Scariest TV Episode

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about scary TV. There’s a lot more of this than there used to be thanks to streaming services but today we want to know both what series you think provides the most scares and what episode in particular of a non-scary-oriented show delivered the best scare!

Bonus question: What show needs to do a Halloween episode and what kind would it be?

