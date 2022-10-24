Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 24

Here are the players to kick off week two of Jeopardy! Second Chance:

Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter who famously lost after writing “Harriett Tubma” for FJ, has been getting coached on wagering strategy;

Jeff Smith, a music educator, “hit for the cycle” by appearing with both hosts; and

Sarah Snider, a middle school humanities teacher, is ready if any TikTok celebrities come up in the game.

Jeopardy!

I PLAYED A REAL PERSON // CHILDREN’S LITERATURE // DOUBLE DOUBLE LETTERS // CEREAL MASCOTS // CAPTAIN // CRUNCH

DD1 – $400 – CAPTAIN – Capt. Preston was acquitted for his part in this March 5, 1770 event–it couldn’t be proved he’d ordered British troops to fire (Jeff lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Sarah $4,400, Jeff -$400, Sadie $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Sarah $5,600, Jeff $3,000, Sadie $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

DESTINATION EUROPE // SAY WHAT? // MATH CLASS // NEWS MAKERS & WRITERS ’22 // PLANTCRAFT // “C” BAND LYRICS

DD2 – $1,200 – PLANTCRAFT – Practitioners of this 7-letter bushy art have been called tree masons & leafage sculptors (Sadie dropped $1,000 from her total of $12,400 vs. $6,600 for Jeff.)

DD3 – $1,200 NEWS MAKERS & WRITERS ’22 – Turkish President Erdogan got enough concessions to drop his opposition to letting Sweden & Finland do this (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Sadie added $800 to her score of $11,400.)

Sadie used her pop music knowledge to take a solid lead, and while she wasn’t profitable on back-to-back DDs, she kept them away from her opponents and maintained first place into FJ at $13,400 vs. $10,600 for Jeff and $5,200 for Sarah.

Final Jeopardy!

AUTHORS – When Esquire began as a men’s lifestyle magazine in the 1930s, he was asked for manly content and wrote in 28 of the first 33 issues

Everyone was correct on FJ. Sadie added $7,801 to advance with $21,201. Note that Sadie once again wrote the first name has she had when she ran out of time before, but clearly ended her response with a question mark so there was no doubt she completely finished it.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the word meaning “can’t understand what was said” that appears often in the Nixon library transcripts of Watergate tapes is “unintelligible”.

Ken’s Korner: He mentioned that Liz Truss is U.K. Prime Minister, but that prerecorded statement already feels out-of-date as Truss announced her resignation several days ago. Earlier, Ken gently ribbed ex-President Jimmy Carter for his interesting pronunciation of “nuclear”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Boston Massacre? DD2 – What is topiary? DD3 – What is join NATO? FJ – Who was Hemingway?

