Friday New Music 10/21

Hello! It’s Friday! This week’s an absolutely stacked incredible week, so with an abundance of obvious picks to put as the header here’s Rubblebucket instead because I think they’re really cool and worth checking out. Then there’s your pop queens: a new Carly Rae Jepsen and a new Taylor Swift that both should be pretty good. A new Dry Cleaning to reignite the “is Dry Cleaning good?” conversation.
I think I’ve seen Pinkshift before? so I’ll check them out, it looks like there’s a new Burial EP as well. Plus, a new Frankie Cosmos album and she’s often a good listen, new Archers of Loaf and a new Arctic Monkeys.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Place to Bury Strangers – Exploding Head (13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— a-ha – True North
— Abby Sage – The Florist EP
— Adam Melchor – Here Goes Nothing
— Ali Gate – Who Hurt You? (Deluxe Edition)
— Alice Boman – The Space Between
— Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas
— Arches of Loaf – Reason in Decline
— Architects – the classic symptoms of a broken spirit
— Arctic Monkeys – The Car
— Armani Caesar – The Liz 2
— Atta Boy – Crab Park
— Basement – Colourmeinkindness (Deluxe Edition)
— Bibio – BIB10
— Brutus – Unison Life
— Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time
— CARM – CARM II
— Christina Aguilera – Stripped (Deluxe Digital Edition)
— Circles Around the Sun – Interludes For the Dead: Expanded Edition
— Clarice Johnson – Esthesis
— Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn – Pigments
— Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
— Exhumed – To The Dead
— Fiona Brice – And You Know I Care
— Frankie Cosmos – Inner World Peace
— Fredo Bang – UNLV
— Hagop Tchaparian – Bolts
— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Pioneering Women of Bluegrass: The Definitive Edition
— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Sing For Me? (Reissue)
— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Who’s That Knocking? (Reissue)
— iLE – Nacarile
— In This Moment – Blood 1983 EP
— Jade Imagine – Cold Memory
— Jawbox – Live At Metro Chicago 2019
— Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxymore
— Jeezy – Snofall
— Jobber – Hell in a Cell EP
— Jon Brion – Meaningless (Reissue)
— Kylie Minogue – Impossible Princess (Vinyl Reissue)
— Labrinth – Ends & Begins
— Less Than Jake – Silver Linings (Deluxe Edition)
— The Libertines – Up the Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Loshh – akọle EP
— Lowertown – I Love To Lie
— Madonna – Erotica (Vinyl Reissue)
— Meghan Trainor – Takin’ It Back
— Militarie Gun – All Roads Lead to the Gun (Deluxe)
— My Morning Jacket – MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021
— Nick Hakim – Cometa
— Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe)
— The Otolith – Folium Liminia
— Pearla – Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming
— Pinkshift – Love Me Forever
— Pip Millett – When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know
— Poppy Ackroyd – Pause Reworked EP
— Queens of the Stone Age – Queens of the Stone Age (Vinyl Reissue)
— Robyn Hitchcock – SHUFFLEMANIA!
— Rubblebucket – Earth Worship
— Serj Tankian – Perplex Cities EP
— Seven Lions – Beyond The Veil
— Simple Minds – Direction of the Heart
— Siouxsie and the Banshees – All Souls
— Sloan – Steady
— The Soft Pink Truth – Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?
— Taylor Swift – Midnights
— Tegan and Sara – Crybaby
— Terry Roche – Kin Ya See That Sun
— Titus – Damned If I Do EP
— Twain – Noon
— Uji – TIMEBEING
— Various Artists – Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
— Viterous Humor – Viterous Humor EP (Reissue)
— Whitmer Thomas – The Older I Get The Funnier I Was
— Wiki and Subjxct5 – Cold Cuts
— Witch Fever – Congregation
— Young The Giant – American Bollywood