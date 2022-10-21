Friday New Music 10/21

Hello! It’s Friday! This week’s an absolutely stacked incredible week, so with an abundance of obvious picks to put as the header here’s Rubblebucket instead because I think they’re really cool and worth checking out. Then there’s your pop queens: a new Carly Rae Jepsen and a new Taylor Swift that both should be pretty good. A new Dry Cleaning to reignite the “is Dry Cleaning good?” conversation.

I think I’ve seen Pinkshift before? so I’ll check them out, it looks like there’s a new Burial EP as well. Plus, a new Frankie Cosmos album and she’s often a good listen, new Archers of Loaf and a new Arctic Monkeys.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Place to Bury Strangers – Exploding Head (13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— a-ha – True North

— Abby Sage – The Florist EP

— Adam Melchor – Here Goes Nothing

— Ali Gate – Who Hurt You? (Deluxe Edition)

— Alice Boman – The Space Between

— Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas

— Arches of Loaf – Reason in Decline

— Architects – the classic symptoms of a broken spirit

— Arctic Monkeys – The Car

— Armani Caesar – The Liz 2

— Atta Boy – Crab Park

— Basement – Colourmeinkindness (Deluxe Edition)

— Bibio – BIB10

— Brutus – Unison Life

— Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time

— CARM – CARM II

— Christina Aguilera – Stripped (Deluxe Digital Edition)

— Circles Around the Sun – Interludes For the Dead: Expanded Edition

— Clarice Johnson – Esthesis

— Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn – Pigments

— Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

— Exhumed – To The Dead

— Fiona Brice – And You Know I Care

— Frankie Cosmos – Inner World Peace

— Fredo Bang – UNLV

— Hagop Tchaparian – Bolts

— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Pioneering Women of Bluegrass: The Definitive Edition

— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Sing For Me? (Reissue)

— Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard – Who’s That Knocking? (Reissue)

— iLE – Nacarile

— In This Moment – Blood 1983 EP

— Jade Imagine – Cold Memory

— Jawbox – Live At Metro Chicago 2019

— Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxymore

— Jeezy – Snofall

— Jobber – Hell in a Cell EP

— Jon Brion – Meaningless (Reissue)

— Kylie Minogue – Impossible Princess (Vinyl Reissue)

— Labrinth – Ends & Begins

— Less Than Jake – Silver Linings (Deluxe Edition)

— The Libertines – Up the Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Loshh – akọle EP

— Lowertown – I Love To Lie

— Madonna – Erotica (Vinyl Reissue)

— Meghan Trainor – Takin’ It Back

— Militarie Gun – All Roads Lead to the Gun (Deluxe)

— My Morning Jacket – MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021

— Nick Hakim – Cometa

— Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe)

— The Otolith – Folium Liminia

— Pearla – Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming

— Pinkshift – Love Me Forever

— Pip Millett – When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know

— Poppy Ackroyd – Pause Reworked EP

— Queens of the Stone Age – Queens of the Stone Age (Vinyl Reissue)

— Robyn Hitchcock – SHUFFLEMANIA!

— Rubblebucket – Earth Worship

— Serj Tankian – Perplex Cities EP

— Seven Lions – Beyond The Veil

— Simple Minds – Direction of the Heart

— Siouxsie and the Banshees – All Souls

— Sloan – Steady

— The Soft Pink Truth – Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?

— Taylor Swift – Midnights

— Tegan and Sara – Crybaby

— Terry Roche – Kin Ya See That Sun

— Titus – Damned If I Do EP

— Twain – Noon

— Uji – TIMEBEING

— Various Artists – Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album

— Viterous Humor – Viterous Humor EP (Reissue)

— Whitmer Thomas – The Older I Get The Funnier I Was

— Wiki and Subjxct5 – Cold Cuts

— Witch Fever – Congregation

— Young The Giant – American Bollywood

