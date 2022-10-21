30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 21: Dark Reimaginings

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about projects that have been reimagined in a dark way. This has always been part and parcel of numerous mediums but today we want to know what property that was shifted to a darker version delighted you the most, which one went too far, and what needed to go further.

Bonus Prompt: Which property would you like to see go in a dark horror kind of way? Pitch it!

