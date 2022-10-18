Triviacados: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Classic
Quiz Note: 1 point: E, A, I, O, N, R, T, L, S, U; 2 points: D, G; 3 points: B, C, M, P; 4 points: F, H, V, W, Y; 5 points: K; 8 points: J, X; 10 points: Q, Z
Countries with Most Scrabble Points
Can you name the countries that would have the highest score in Scrabble*?
